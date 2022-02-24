Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 39265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.89.
About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
