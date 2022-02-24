BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BPCR stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 618,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,331. The company has a market cap of £13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99.
