Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.46. 35,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.