Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,137. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

