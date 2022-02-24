Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $148.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

