Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

AMGN stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.26. 41,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

