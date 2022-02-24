Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
