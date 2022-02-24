Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,204,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.