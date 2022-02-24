Bistroo Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $82,344.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.87 or 1.00309716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048208 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

