Bitcoin 2 Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

