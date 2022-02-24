Bitcoin Atom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $881,487.75 and $425.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

