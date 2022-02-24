Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0469 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $28,144.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

