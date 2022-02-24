Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310,686.43

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $310,686.43 and approximately $6,036.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232222 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.