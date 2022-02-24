Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,533.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $254,619.33 and approximately $4,533.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00232705 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars.

