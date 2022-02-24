Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.85 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $140.99 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

