Bitcoin Gold Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $27.26 or 0.00071588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $477.49 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00266329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00089040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

