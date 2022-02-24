BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,860.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $179,860.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.15 or 0.06780693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00272148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00784087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00069174 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00382391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00214340 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.