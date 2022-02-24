Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $59,316.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00385780 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.