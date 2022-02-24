Bitstar Reaches Market Cap of $205,985.27 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $205,985.27 and $8.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitstar has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitstar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.