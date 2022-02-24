BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $98,780.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00167423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007911 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005389 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004078 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003602 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

