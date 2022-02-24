Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

BDI stock opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.27 million and a PE ratio of 35.04. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDI. boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

