Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Black Knight worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

