Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

