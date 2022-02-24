Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackbaud (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.