BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $391,792.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.