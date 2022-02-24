BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of BlackLine worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,427 shares of company stock worth $1,878,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

