BlackRock Inc. Acquires 237,235 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 9,120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of Lithium Americas worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.