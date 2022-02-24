BlackRock Inc. Acquires 33,048 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SLR Investment worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $750.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

