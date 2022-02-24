BlackRock Inc. Acquires 33,048 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SLR Investment worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SLR Investment stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $750.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
