BlackRock Inc. Acquires 469,761 Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vinco Ventures worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 102.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

