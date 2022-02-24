BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,892 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.13% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of ILTB opened at $65.36 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $74.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

