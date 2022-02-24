BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.69% of HireQuest worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. HireQuest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

