BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,822 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.