BlackRock Inc. Buys 25,502 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.56% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

