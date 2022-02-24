BlackRock Inc. Buys 28,709 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Bit Digital worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $6,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 52.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 80,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

BTBT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

