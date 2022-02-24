BlackRock Inc. Buys 47,248 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.96% of Barings BDC worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 218,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $520.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.