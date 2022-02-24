BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 349,751 RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

RXST opened at $12.51 on Thursday. RxSight Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32.

About RxSight (Get Rating)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.