BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Gaia worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

