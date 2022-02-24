BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.60% of Portage Biotech worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

