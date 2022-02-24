BlackRock Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,661,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Spok worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 806,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth $3,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spok by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Spok by 19.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 1,120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of SPOK opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $164.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.31%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

