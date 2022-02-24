BlackRock Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Urban One worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $5,262,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Urban One by 491.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $216.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

