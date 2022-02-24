BlackRock Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.09% of Vidler Water Resources worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 47.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.