BlackRock Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

