BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 123,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.24% of LSB Industries worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LSB Industries by 334.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LSB Industries by 353.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

