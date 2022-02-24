BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of Establishment Labs worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.