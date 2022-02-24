BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of Establishment Labs worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTA opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.