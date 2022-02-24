BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 436,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($134.64) to GBX 7,300 ($99.28) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.29.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.