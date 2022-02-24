BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.79% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Italk by 41.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the third quarter worth about $5,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Italk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALK opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Italk Inc has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

TALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

