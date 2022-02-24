BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SOPHiA Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,314,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

