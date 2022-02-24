BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

