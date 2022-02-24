BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
ZVIA stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.