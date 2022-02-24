BlackRock Inc. Purchases 34,893 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of TCG BDC worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $753.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

