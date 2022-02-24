BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 691.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Lightning eMotors worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $12,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Several analysts have commented on ZEV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

