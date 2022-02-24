BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) by 52,857.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.50% of Vera Therapeutics worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

