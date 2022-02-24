BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,005 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Level One Bancorp worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVL. Raymond James lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 29.28%. Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

